England team praised for LGBTQ+ allyship during Euro 2020 tournament

England players have been celebrated for speaking out against racism and anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes in the sport.

While England faced defeat in a historic final, the team have risen above waves of criticism and shown solidarity with the queer community and Black Lives Matter movement.

Across social media, England has been commended for their great effort and standing tall as a symbol of unity across communities, cultures and all.

“Our players are role models,” said England manager Gareth Southgate said in an interview with The Player’s Tribune. “It’s their duty to continue to interact with the public on matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice, while using the power of their voices to help put debates on the table, raise awareness and educate.”

Southgate added: “It’s clear to me that we are heading for a much more tolerant and understanding society, and I know our lads will be a big part of that.”

The England manager’s sentiments of progress and inclusion was not just spoken word, but a genuine effort which was seen on and off the pitch.

During Pride Month, team captain Harry Kane joined Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow armband to mark Pride Month and to showcase LGBTQ+ acceptance across the sport.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜@HKane will join @DFB_Team's Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow captain’s armband for tomorrow’s game at @wembleystadium to mark the end of Pride month, as the #ThreeLions stand in allyship with LGBTQ+ communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/ML8yEnz6Gn — England (@England) June 28, 2021

Midfielder Jordan Henderson also took to Twitter to show support for the LGBTQ+ community and demonstrate that football is a game for any audience.

“Great to hear you enjoyed the game as you should. No one should be afraid to go and support their club or country because football is for everyone no matter what,” the sports star tweeted to a fan who shared their experiences.