Emeli Sandé comes out and says she’s in a same-sex relationship: “She’s the one for life”

Emeli Sandé has come out, sharing that she is in love with a woman and is “happier than ever” because of the relationship.

She explained that learning about classical music resulted in her meeting a classical pianist, according to an interview with Metro.

“We met through music,” she stated. “And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great.”

Emeli added that “she’s the one for life” and that she feels “very fulfilled” in life.

“If you don’t really have someone to share it with or someone supporting you behind the scenes, it’s very difficult,” the There Isn’t Much singer told the outlet. “So now I feel very fulfilled: I’ll always love music and I love my career but now it just feels that despite what happens, I can just enjoy life and be really happy.”

She continued: “For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place.”

Emeli was previously married to a former partner named Adam, though the two split in 2014.

“I’m not sure what I identify as but I guess so,” she responded when asked if she is bisexual. “I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.”

The star has introduced the person she is seeing, who she met shortly after lockdown lifted, to her family who got on well with her.