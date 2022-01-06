Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson says “some horny old men” were hurt when she came out

Cassandra Peterson has spoken out about how people reacted to her coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Peterson, who is best known for playing horror hostess Elvira in the 1980s, shared that she has been in a relationship with Teresa “T” Wierson for almost two decades in her memoir Yours Cruelly, released in September 2021.

Speaking on an episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef released on 5 January, Peterson revealed what coming out was like for her.

“Nobody was ready for that,” she explained. “And apparently we kept it a pretty damn good secret because nobody knew — and everybody was surprised.”

The 70-year-old explained that friends and family received the news well, though the same cannot be said for some of her heterosexual fans.

“The straight people, I knew that there was going to be some horny old men out there who were just not going to like the fact that they didn’t have a chance with me anymore,” she jokingly told Yontef.

“And I hate to tell them they already didn’t have a chance of me anyway,” she added.