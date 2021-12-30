Newly released papers have revealed that members of the Palace were opposed to Elton John performing at Princess Diana’s funeral.

According to government papers shared by the National Archives, Elton’s re-written version of Candle in the Wind was considered to be “too sentimental” by members of the royal household.

A solo saxophonist was even put on hold by Westminster Abbey in case the performance was rejected by the royals.

The papers show that the Very Rev Dr Wesley Carr, the Dean of Westminster at the time, was the one who managed to persuade those involved to let the performance go ahead, as he believed the song was an “imaginative and generous” gesture for the grieving public.

In a note to the royal household at the time, he wrote: “This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented.

“I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate.

“Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the princess), which would be powerful.

“He has written new words to the tune which is being widely played and sung throughout the nation in memorial to Diana. It is all the time on the radio.”