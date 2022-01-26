Elton John postpones US shows after testing positive for COVID-19

Elton John has been forced to postpone two concert dates in America as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old has been embarking on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and was due to appear in Dallas, Texas on 25 and 26 of January.

In the latest delay to his tour caused by the coronavirus, these dates have now been postponed.

In a statement shared to the singer’s Instagram on 25 January, Elton confirmed that those with tickets will be “contacted with the news dates really soon.”

He added that, thanks to being triple vaccinated, he is only experiencing “mild” symptoms which makes him confident that his upcoming shows in Arkansas will be able to go ahead as planned.

Elton’s tour first started in 2018 and is intended to be the global superstar’s final time hitting the road since starting out in the 1960s.

He recently had to delay the remaining UK and European legs of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour after injuring his hip in September 2021.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

More information about Elton’s tour can be found by clicking here.