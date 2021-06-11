DUP MLA criticised for sharing “malicious anti-LGBT propaganda”

DUP MLA Thomas Buchanan has faced backlash for sharing a Facebook video that urges the LGBTQ+ community to turn away from their “sinfulness”.

West Tyrone MLA Thomas Buchanan has been condemned due to recirculating a video from a self-identifying “ex-gay” Oklahoma women, Allison Nunley, who claimed she was no longer gay after following Christianity.

The video called for the gay community to “turn from false idols and fleeting pleasures”.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Councillor Stephen Donnelly said politicians “have a duty” to stand up for minorities.

“LGBT people in West Tyrone deserve better than having their very existence being opposed by their local DUP MLA,” he said.

“Instead of targeting and attempting to stigmatise them even further, Mr Buchanan would be better speaking to LGBT people and hearing first hand how damaging posts such as his are.”

Communities are strengthened by diversity and differences should be respected instead of “cruelly dismissing people as sinful because of how they were born”, Cllr Donnelly said.

Public representatives have a duty to stand up for inclusion of minorities. I am calling out Tom Buchanan’s spreading of malicious anti-LGBT propaganda. LGBT people in West Tyrone deserve better than having their very existence opposed by DUP MLAs elected to lead our community. pic.twitter.com/YfHydnoTY3 — Cllr Stephen Donnelly (@SteveDonnelly95) June 7, 2021

Alliance Cllr Faughan publicly supported Cllr Donnelly’s pro-LGBTQ+ message on social media.

“Our LGBTQ+ Community needs public representatives who will promote Inclusion and acceptance,” Cllr Faughan posted.

“Not this Anti-LGBTQ+ message, it’s outdated and shows why we need a law banning conversion therapy in all its forms!”