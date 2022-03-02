Drag Race’s Mo Heart sends loving message to fellow ‘conversion therapy’ survivors: “You are enough”

Mo Heart opened up about her experience of ‘conversion therapy’ in the latest episode of Drag Race UK vs the World.

With the help of Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, the five remaining queens had to write, record and perform a verse on RuPaul’s newest song during the semi-final of the competition.

As they were getting ready for their runway presentations, Janey Jacké shared what her experience of growing up gay was like.

“It was very clear from a very young age that I was very homosexual,” she explained. “So, I’m very happy and very grateful for my parents to be so open minded, that it’s more about the happiness and the love rather than sticking to certain religious values.”

Janey then asked her American sister what it was like for her, to which Mo explained that she “didn’t fit in” due to being “queer and effeminate”.

She shared that she comes from an incredibly religious background, which sadly meant she underwent so-called ‘conversion therapy’.

“You know, in Black churches it’s very charismatic and you know, they’re going to bind and rebuke this homosexual demon off of you,” Mo explained.

There’s nothing wrong with you.

There's nothing wrong with you.

You are enough

The 35-year-old continued: “Their end goal was, I guess, straightness. You just grow up just feeling condemned and like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ and ‘Why am I here?’

“I had these leaders who, like he was gay and his wife was a lesbian and somehow they found the lord and now they have, like, five kids and they’re like, ‘So you can do it!’”

Mo added that she “tried to date girls” but that she always knew ‘conversion therapy’ would never be able to change her sexuality.

“Going through ‘conversion therapy’ I, me and my friend, used to say [that] we would ‘eat the meat and throw out the bone’,” Mo explained.

“You have to just let it go through one ear and out the other.”

During the discussion with her fellow competitors, Mo said that attempts to change someone’s sexuality are “just shame based”.

“For those who feel like they need to go through ‘conversion therapy’, I’m going to tell you – don’t,” Mo said in her confessional. “Don’t even waste your time or your money.

“You are enough, there is not one part of you that is broken, don’t buy into the hype that there is something wrong with you – lies, lies, lies. There’s nothing wrong with you.”

On next week’s episode, RuPaul will crown the first-ever Queen of the Mothertucking World.