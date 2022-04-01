Drag Race winner Trinity the Tuck comes out as trans non-binary: “Everyone has their own journey”

Trinity the Tuck came out as trans non-binary and said she wants others to know “they aren’t alone” in a heartfelt statement to fans.

“Years ago after starting drag I seriously questioned how I identified with my gender,” she wrote on 31 March. “That’s why I altered my body starting at the age of 21 to look more feminine and also started hormone therapy for a short period. I stopped because I personally don’t know that I would be comfortable living as female with the way I’d physically look.”

Trinity explained that although she is unsure of what the future holds, she identifies as “trans-NB.”

“Everyone has their own journey I suppose,” they continued.

“I’ve spoke with many of my friends who are trans to get their thoughts and insight over the years.

“I still don’t know where my journey will take me but I am trans-NB.

“I wanted to share my feelings in hopes that others who felt like me would know they aren’t alone. Sending out love! I hope it finds you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRINITY THE TUCK (@trinitythetuck)

The star was one of two winners on season four of Drag Race All Stars, where they won four challenges and two lip-syncs.

Trinity previously made it to the final on season nine of the American edition of the show, where she finished in third place.

Her statement was met with overwhelming support from fans and fellow Drag Race alum.

“Love you,” wrote Nina West.

“Happy TDOV my love,” said Jackie Cox.

Peppermint, who appeared on season nine alongside Trinity, added: “I’m thinking about you so much Miss Thing this is so beautiful sending you all the love! You are right where you need to be you are not a minute too soon or too late! Happy transgender day of visibility!”

“Heard, honey,” wrote Jinkx Monsoon. “Heard.”

Trinity’s profile says they use “they/she” pronouns.