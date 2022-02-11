Drag Race UK stars ‘give HIV the finger’ for National Testing Week

Charity Kase, River Medway and Elektra Fence teamed up with Terrence Higgins Trust to break the stigma around getting tested for HIV.

With 7 to the 13 of February marking National HIV Testing Week in the UK, the Drag Race UK stars visited the Trust to give HIV the finger using a self-test.

With just a finger prick, the test returns the result in only 15 minutes – making it possible to know your status from the comfort of your own home.

The event, which took place on 10 February, marked the first HIV test River has ever had, something which she told GAY TIMES was as simple as “doing a lateral flow.”

“Just the fact that it’s painless, easy, quick and simple is a benefit,” Charity added as the two discussed how easy getting tested is.

Since speaking openly about living with the virus on season three of Drag Race UK, the 25-year-old is continuing to use her platform to raise awareness and tackle the stigma around it.

“I guess coming out of Drag Race I didn’t really expect it to be such a massive part of my life because it’s been a part of my life for so long already but it’s not, you know, my main focus,” Charity explained to GAY TIMES at the Terrence Higgins Trust. “I do a lot of activism work, but I didn’t realise that speaking about it on TV would immediately put me into this, like, small pool of representatives, I guess.”

She shared that she will always “strive for bigger and better representation in the future” when it comes to HIV advocacy.

Both fans and queens alike praised Charity for speaking so openly about her status on the BBC show, including season three sister Elektra who also ‘gave HIV the finger’ at the Trust.

“I admire Charity a lot,” she said on the day. “The audience were educated on it, and even us cast members, like us girls, we were educated on it as well and it was just such a moment in time that Charity spoke about it because it’s educated people and that’s what people need – education.”

River and Charity told GAY TIMES that during the filming of their season, the cast all agreed to get tested together after the show ended during a lengthy and educational discussion about the virus.

“And it was just so invigorating, that experience of being genuinely listened to by my sisters and like everyone cared, you know? So, yeah, it’s amazing,” Charity explained.

Regular HIV testing is essential for anyone who is sexually active.

HIV test kits to do at home can be found by clicking here, with more information on the virus available here.

Terrence Higgins Trust’s free advice line is available for support on 0808 802 1221.

You can see more pictures from the day below: