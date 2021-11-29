Drag queen becomes victim of swatting after enduring online abuse from trolls

A US-based drag queen has been the victim of doxxing and swatting when a troll accused her of murder.

On 9 November, Las Vegas drag queen Elix was streaming on Twitch for their thousands of followers as part of the drag collective Stream Queens.

Her gameplay was abruptly interrupted when a group of police officers showed up outside their door demanding for her to come out.

After exiting the property, they were told that dispatch received a call that accused them of murdering their brother and attempting to take their own life.

The accusation was swiftly debunked, and Elix realized that they were the victim of swatting – which is when someone makes a false anonymous report that leads to police involvement.

In an interview with NBC News, the 37-year-old opened up about their initial thoughts at the time of the incident.

“I’m shook. I’m gooped. I’m gagged that I — I wasn’t scared. In my head, I’m like, ‘My community is waiting for me,'” they said.

“I want people to know I’m not going to stop doing what I love. And I’m not going to stop inspiring people and being who I am.”

The incident came a few days after streamers held a boycott called A Day Off Twitch, which was created to bring awareness to the hate that marginalised communities face on the platform.

Unfortunately, Elix is the seventh member of the Stream Queens to have been swatted since September.

Back in October, the Connecticut based drag streamer Mia E Z’lay reported to police that she was fearful of being swatted after her address and phone number was stolen.