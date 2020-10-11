Dr Ranj: “There is no right way, no right time, nor right place to come out”

Were there any role models who inspired you when you were coming out?

One of the greatest shames of my childhood was that I never saw anyone in the public eye that either looked (or later felt) like me. I didn’t know any LGBT+ people until my 20s – and then I met some fabulous friends! I do sometimes wonder if things would have been different had I had exposure to a more open world. No one necessarily inspired me to come out. But there were people who gave me the courage and support that I needed. My friends, and my newly forming LGBT+ chosen family, were literally lifesavers. They were my superheroes. I owe so much to the community for lifting me up and loving me during what was such a dark time. Now I want to do that for others. I want to be as visible as possible so that young people who might be struggling can see that it’s OK and it gets better. I want to be the support and champion that I so desperately needed. That’s my way to say thanks.

What advice would you give to young people who are considering coming out?

There is no right way, no right time, nor right place to come out. You do it when and how you feel most comfortable, but be as safe as you possibly can. You deserve to be you and deserve to be loved just the same as everyone else. Don’t change who you are. You are already amazing. You are the perfect version of you right now! Even though you might feel like it sometimes, you have nothing to be ashamed of and have done nothing wrong. But there are still people in this world who may want to attack or hurt you for being you and for that you must be careful. Fortunately, there are also people who are ready and waiting to welcome and love you. And trust me. You may not feel like it now, but it really does get so much better.

You’re a familiar face on our TV screens. What has been your favourite TV moment?

I’ve been so lucky that I’ve got to work on some amazing TV shows – something that I never dreamed was ever going to happen! The pinnacle has to be BBC Strictly Come Dancing. I mean, the music, glamour, sequins and sparkle – it’s basically the gayest show on TV! Getting the opportunity to dance on that show to anthems like Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know, and George Michael’s Freedom! ’90, felt like a real validation for me. Plus I made some awesome friends – my dance partner Janette [Manrara] is a wonderful ally of the community! I can’t wait to see what this year has in store, especially with Nicola Adams’ same-sex pairing… It just goes from strength to strength.

I’m really excited about your new book A Superhero Like You, due to be released in November. Can you tell us about it?

The pandemic has been one of the hardest things we have all had to go through. At the same time, it has shown us some of the best in humanity too. So this book is a way to celebrate all those people, the real-life superheroes among us, who have stepped up during this difficult time to help others and to keep us all going. It’s a way to say thank you to every front line and key worker who has helped us through. But at the same time, I wanted children to be inspired to be like these people. I want them to feel empowered to be superheroes themselves one day. It’s a beautiful book (full of rainbows obviously!) that is deliberately heavy on representation –something I feel passionate about. The main character is a little girl of colour, and there are various others in different roles peppered throughout. Even if it’s not for you, it makes a great gift for any little ones in your life! Plus a proportion of every sale goes to NHS Charities Together, a cause very close to my heart.

