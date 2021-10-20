Dr. Rachel Levine makes history as first out transgender four-star admiral

Photo: YouTube [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services]

Dr. Rachel Levine has made history as America’s first-ever out transgender four-star admiral in any of the country’s eight uniformed services.

Dr. Levine will now serve as the highest-ranking official in the US Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps.

The role will see the 63-year-old lead 6,000 Public Health Service officers after being appointed by President Joe Biden.

During a swearing-in speech on 19 October, Dr. Levine said she hopes her “momentous” appointment will pave the way for a “more inclusive future.”

“May this appointment today be the first of many more to come, as we create a diverse and more inclusive future,” she added.

The USPHS Commissioned Corps works on responding to health crises and natural disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health, said Dr. Levine’s appointment is a “giant step forward towards equality as a nation”.

Dr. Levine has worked in an array of roles since graduating from Harvard College and Tulane University School of Medicine.