Doctor denies lesbian woman hysterectomy in case her ‘sexuality changes’

A lesbian woman in Ireland was allegedly denied a hysterectomy by her doctor in case her “sexual orientation changes”.

Rachel Champ has suffered from extremely painful periods since she was just 10-years-old.

Now, at the age of 27, she is pursuing a hysterectomy after learning that she has cysts on both her ovaries that are consistent with endometriosis.

Champ says that no amount of medication ever makes her feel better and has even undergone two surgeries to ease her suffering.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, she said: “After 17 years, and potentially another 20-plus years of this pain depending on when I go into menopause, I wanted to know at what point can I make the decision to have a hysterectomy to improve my quality of life, and put an end to the period pain I have experienced for nearly two-thirds of my life.”

The doctor reportedly told Champ that her judgement was “clouded by the pain” and that she might want children later in life.

However, she and her wife (who was also at the appointment) had already planned on adopting when the time comes, which she explained to him.

“I don’t want you to have regrets if circumstances change for you,” the doctor allegedly told the couple. “Maybe you leave your partner, your sexual orientation changes, and you meet someone and HE wants children.”

Champ was so outraged by the comments that she took to Twitter to share what happened, which quickly went viral and resulted in almost 500,000 likes in just over a week.

“Can’t believe that today a gynecologist told me that a hysterectomy wouldn’t be considered as an option for my debilitating period pain on the off chance that I divorce my wife, my sexual orientation changes, I meet a man and decide I want children,” the tweet said.