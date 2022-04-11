Charlee Corra Disney, an heir to the Disney name, has publicly come out as transgender and criticised the highly controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

Disney opened up about their identity days after the Disney family pledged half a million dollars to the Human Rights Campaign, which is America’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, told the Washington Times: “My wife, Sheri, and I have been members of HRC for over 20 years.

“Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We were heartbroken when Ron DeSantis signed the ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law in Florida. The fight isn’t over, and we are determined to do everything we can to stop this from happening in other places.”

Charlee Disney, a 30-year-old science teacher, told the LA Times they came out to close family and friends four years ago, but chose to be more public with their identity in light of the hostile LGBTQ+ laws emerging across the US.

Charlee, who uses they/them pronouns, said: “I feel like I don’t do very much to help. I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.”

The Disney heir added they grew up with “very few openly gay role models” and struggled to find similar representation elsewhere.

“I certainly didn’t have any trans or non-binary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me,” they added.

Charlee also addressed the mental health repercussions anti-LGBTQ+ language, laws and attitudes can have on vulnerable queer youth.

The heir openly questioned what limited options the community has left: “To put something like this law on top of that? They can’t learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?”

The Disney family’s donation follows Walt Disney’s chief executive Bob Chapek’s failure to condemn the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

The company was criticised for its failure to criticise the bill in a blanket statement in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Disney employees across the US walked out of work in protest of its response to Florida’s highly controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

The ‘Don’t Say Gay‘ bill is formally labelled the Parental Rights in Education bill. In summary, it will restrict “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

Marvel executive Victoria Alonso spoke to the LGBTQ+ community and, more widely, called for a “stand” to be taken against “crazy outdated laws”, Deadline reports.

Alonso, who identifies as gay, furthered her passionate call for change in a powerful speech outlining how everyday people can help enable change.

“I encourage all of you to stop being silent—silence is death,” she said. “Silence is poison. But if you don’t stand up, if you don’t fight, if you don’t give your money, if you don’t vote, then all we can do is have a party and be gay. Fight, fight, fight! As long as I am at Marvel Studios I will fight for representation for all of us.”