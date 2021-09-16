Disaya Monaee Smith has tragically become the 36th transgender or gender non-conforming person killed in America this year.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Smith was shot and killed at the age of just 32 in the Chicago suburb of Dolton, Illinois on 6 September.

“She was such a sweet individual,” local advocate Bevy Ross wrote on Instagram. “Please keep her loving family, friends & Community lifted in prayers.”

Ross was the first to share news of Smith’s death, posting on social media on 7 September.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, Smith was allegedly shot twice and was pronounced dead when taken to the Fanciscan Health Hospital.

Police are yet to identify a suspect, though the investigation is ongoing.

As was the case with Pooh Johnson, the 35 trans American killed in 2021, as well as countless other trans victims, Smith was misgendered and deadnamed by many outlets reporting on what happened to her.

Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Transgender Justice Initiative, said: “The epidemic of violence plaguing the transgender community, particularly Black transgender women, is appalling.”

The statement continued: “We must do more to protect trans lives and provide resources to support the trans community.”