Dictionary.com selects “allyship” as their word of the year

With the end of the year around the corner, Dictionary.com has finally released their choice for word of the year.

On Monday (6 December), the popular online dictionary named “allyship” as the word of the year 2021.

According to the popular dictionary, the powerful word is “the status or role of a person who advocates and actively works for the inclusion of marginalised or politicized group in all areas of society, not as a member of that group but in solidarity with its struggle and point of view and under its leadership.”

This is the first time that the website has selected a word that was added into its database that same year.

Before “allyship” was officially added onto the site, the word “ally’ was one of the top 850 searched terms and brought in an influx of users throughout 2020 and 2021.

Dictionary.com also reported that visitors often used the word in reference to the LGBTQ+ and Black communities.

‘Allyship” was also used when referencing essential workers like doctors, nurses, teachers and airline employees.

Before the reveal, Dictionary.com’s director of content and education John Kelly released a statement to the Associated Press praising the choice.