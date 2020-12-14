Democrat Tulsi Gabbard introduces appalling anti-trans legislation targeting trans athletes

Hawaii Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has introduced the controversial anti-trans “Protect Women’s Sports Act” bill.

Former 2020 Presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, introduced a highly criticised bill which directly targets female trans athletes.

Gabbard’s bill calls for the biological sex of athletic individuals to be determined, which could jeopardise Title IX protections for trans female athletes.

Interestingly, the crux of Gabbard’s bill rests on questionable language when addressing the topics of sex. For example, the “basis of biological sex” which is dismissive of an individual’s identity and stems heavily into transphobia.

Anti-trans rhetoric and legislation has become increasingly common across legislation and proposed bills. Gabbard’s “Protect Women’s Sports Act” was introduced alongside Oklahoma Republican congressional representative Markwayne Mullin, which claims to protect and preserve female sports.

A similar act to Gabbard’s was also introduced by US Senators Kelly Loeffler, which was backed by Republican senators Mike Lee, Marsha Blackburn, James Lankford, and Tom Cotton this September.

Titled the Protections of Women and Girls in Sports Act, the proposal stated it would be a violation for institutions that receive federal funding to support athletic programs to “permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.”

In a statement, Loeffler showed open support for the act: “I’m proud to lead this legislation (Protections of Women and Girls in Sports Act) to ensure girls of all ages can enjoy those same opportunities. This commonsense bill protects women and girls by safeguarding fairness and leveling the athletic field that Title IX guarantees.”

While Loeffler’s act remains to be voted on, Gabbard’s has formally been introduced to the House. Gabbard released a statement speaking on the impact of her bill: “[Title IX] led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before.

“Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes.”