Defenceless man shoved into Liverpool canal by homophobic attacker

The victim of a homophobic attack has been taken to hospital after being pushed into a canal by an unknown suspect.

Content warning: This story may include topics that some readers may find uncomfortable.

Merseyside Police were contacted at around 3:10am on 4 September after being informed about a man being shoved into a Liverpool canal.

It is alleged that he was pushed into the water after being verbally assaulted with a homophobic slur by a stranger.

When emergency services attended the scene, the victim was “extremely shaken” and had to be taken to hospital.

He was fortunately found to not have any injuries and police are now attempting to locate the culprit.

“Detectives are appealing for information following a hate crime assault in Liverpool this morning (Saturday 4 September),” Merseyside Police said in a statement.

“At around 3.10am we received a report of a man in the canal next to Mann Island apartments.

“It was reported that the man was pushed into the water by an unknown suspect and a homophobic slur was directed towards him.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital. He did not suffer any serious injuries but was left extremely shaken by the incident.”