Dave Chappelle has defended J.K. Rowling and declared himself a “TERF” in a rant “ridiculing trans people”.

The stand-up comedian is facing backlash after making the comments in The Closer, his latest comedy special on Netflix.

“They cancelled J.K. Rowling — my God. [Effectively] she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as shit, they started calling her a TERF,” Chappelle says.

The term “TERF” references “trans-exclusionary radical feminists” whose views are widely seen as transphobic.

After making jokes about the bodies of trans women, he goes on to say: “Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”

Despite this, Chappelle then claims that he is “not saying that to say trans women aren’t women” and that “people who watch his specials would know that I never had a problem with transgender people”.

GLAAD immediately condemned his words, calling them “synonymous with ridiculing trans people”.

“Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities,” they write in a statement on Twitter. “Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”