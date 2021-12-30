Darcy Vescio becomes second AFLW player to come out as non-binary

Darcy Vescio has come out as non-binary, making them the second AFLW player to do so.

In an intimate social media post on 29 December, the football player shared that they are “most comfortable with they/them pronouns”.

Darcy wrote: “Just popping in to let you know that I am non-binary.

“Sharing this feels a bit daunting but brings me a lot of warmth and happiness.

“I am most comfortable with they/them pronouns and will always respond to Darcy unless in trouble.

“Thank you for reading.”

Since being signed as a marquee player by Calrton in July 2016, Darcy has become Carlton’s Best and Fairest in 2021 after previously achieving selection in the All-Australian team in 2017.

ESPN previously referred to the 28-year-old as a “household name,” making their announcement all the more significant to LGBTQ+ representation.

Across a total of 39 games, they have managed to score an impressive 44 goals.

This follows Gold Coast Suns athlete Tori Groves-Little sharing more details about their gender journey last week after making history as the first out non-binary star in the NAB AFLW competition.

“It sucks medically when you’ve got to put male or female, it just doesn’t feel right,” they told AFL Media.

“It’s just gender-neutral, I guess. I don’t like to identify as either.”