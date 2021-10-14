Daniel Craig: “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember”

Daniel Craig has revealed that he loves gay bars and has been going to them for years to avoid the “aggressive” men in “hetero” ones.

The James Bond star opened up about loving the venues during an interview on the Lunch with Bruce podcast on SiriusXM.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” Craig shares.

The 53-year-old adds: “One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”

Craig goes on to explain that “the aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars” makes gay venues his preference as he can avoid “a punch-up”.

The No Time To Die actor shares that LGBTQ+ establishments tend to feel “very safe” in comparison to other places he has visited.

“Everybody was chill, everybody,” he says. “You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”

During the conversation with Bruce Bozzi, Craig recalled being “caught” at a gay bar named Roosterfish in Venice Beach, Los Angeles in 2010.