DaBaby condemned for vile homophobic and HIV remarks in recent performance

American rapper DaBaby has come under fire for his disgusting remarks about HIV positive people and gay men.

During his set at Rolling Loud Miami, he told the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

He felt the need to continue further: “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

In the background, someone could also be heard saying “let’s be real about this shit”.

DaBaby then brought out Torey Lanez – who was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year – onto the stage in a jumbo suit.

Social media condemned the star for his vile comments. One Twitter user wrote: “DaBaby being homophobic talking about spreading HIV/AIDS while performing in front of a crowd of 1000s of ppl in a global pandemic is a juicy contradiction.”

Another said: “DaBaby: Black Lives Matter UNLESS you’re gay, have HIV AIDS, or are a woman. Police brutality is bad, but shoot your girlfriend in the foot during an argument? BRING THAT MAN UP ON STAGE.”

Some fans have even called for Dua Lipa to remove the ignorant 29-year-old rapper from the remix of her pop anthem Levitating, which is still sitting comfortably in the top five of multiple charts around the world.

Everybody involved going to hell pic.twitter.com/o1zCeKYOde — ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RN0THING) July 26, 2021

“I need Dua to IMMEDIATELY remove the DaBaby remix of Levitating from streaming services and give us a Megan remix instead. It’s what we deserve!” commented one user, while another asked Dua to “delete the whole thing”.

During his set, a member of the audience threw their shoe at DaBaby.

Whether it was in response to his abhorrent comments or the fact he brought Lanez out on stage is yet to be confirmed, but – in the words of Twitter user @BlackMajiiik: “Blessings to whoever threw that shoe at DaBaby. May your socks always find their match and your headphones never die when you leave the house.”

Blessings to whoever threw that shoe at DaBaby. May your socks always find their match & your headphones never die when you leave the house. Ase💛 — ToraShae (@BlackMajiik) July 26, 2021

I need Dua to IMMEDIATELY remove the Dababy remix of Levitating from streaming services and give us a Megan remix instead. It’s what we deserve! pic.twitter.com/2hthSGOfGs — Jack Julow (@jack_julow) July 26, 2021

it was already homophobic for Levitating to smash with Dababy over Madonna but knowing he is also an actual homophobe… delete the whole thing — Dita (@MedonsterX) July 26, 2021

To all the people LGBTQ+⚧ 🏳️‍🌈and people who living with HIV/AIDS that @DaBabyDaBaby offended at #RollingLoud just know you are loved and you are important NEVER let anyone especially this clown tell you anything different because In GODS eyes he loves you. #DaBaby @Interscope — Drealspoken (@Drealspoken) July 26, 2021

DaBaby doesn’t know shit about HIV. Don’t listen to him. What a clown. — JGivens (he/him/his/hi) 🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@pray4jgivens) July 26, 2021

dababy being homophobic talking about spreading HIV/AIDS while performing in front of a crowd of 1000s of ppl in a global pandemic is a juicy contradiction — AR (@_anichelle) July 26, 2021

DaBaby doing homophobic diatribes about people spreading HIV/AIDS while at a show with a MASSIVE crowd while a pandemic that is wreaking havoc is going on is a really something. I mean if you want to talk about superspreaders…. — The Light Skin Benita Butrell (@TrapThumbelina) July 26, 2021

Dababy

– has put his hands on women

– involved in assault every 3 months

– Harrassed a flight attendant

– Made light of Megan getting shot

– proudly homophobic And y'all still support him pic.twitter.com/pSkpwPLEIQ — Ayo Technology (@BCTrissy) July 26, 2021