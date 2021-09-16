Same-sex marriage and adoption could be on the brink of being legalised in Cuba thanks to a draft of a new family code.

The preliminary draft suggests letting gay couples marry and adopt children, with the latter getting more of a say in the decisions that will impact them.

It must be approved by Cuba’s parliament before being sent to a grassroots plebiscite, though Evangelical groups are objecting to the proposed removal of describing marriage as only being between a man and a woman.

In the draft, marriage is described as being between “two people … with absolutely equal rights and obligations.”

During the announcement of the family code’s new draft, Justice Minister Óscar Silveira Martínez said: “We consider this version to be consistent with the constitutional text, and develop and update the various legal-family institutions in correspondence with the humanistic nature of our social process.”

Cuban officials emphasised that the updated code is not just about same-sex marriage and that it covers a much broader range of issues.