Critical friends: Corporate allies are important, but we need more than a rainbow

A common criticism around Pride is how commercialised it has become; thousands now march in the parades with companies proudly displaying their brands and flying the rainbow flag. Are we right to complain about the commercialisation of Pride?

We would argue that the movement needs more funding and visibility, not less. Whilst commercialisation shouldn’t be pursued at the cost of LGBTQ+ inclusion, it should be welcomed. These public displays of solidarity by corporate allies demonstrate a level of inclusion that those first marching to secure our rights could only dream of.

We need more business support for Pride and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Despite reaching 25,000 people this year, making it the largest in the world, UK Black Pride receives just a fraction of the resources and corporate sponsorship of Pride in London. The funding and public support from corporate allies could help support their work to highlight inequalities facing LGBTQI+ Black people and people of colour, particularly refugees and asylum seekers. Trans and regional Pride’s too suffer from under investment.

Communities are built with allies, not to exclude them but to offer them a share in our future too. Pride isn’t just for LGBTQ+ people but for straight allies, and yes, corporate allies too. UK Black Pride isn’t just for African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean heritage LGBTQ+ people, but for all those who believe in a more diverse, just and equitable society.

This isn’t about altruism; this is survival. We need corporate allies because LGBTQ+ communities are still in crisis.

LGBTQ+ causes worldwide receive just 0.04% of charitable funding, despite the need for support. LGBTQ+ people are more likely to experience mental health problems, with Health statistics showing half of LGBTQ+ individuals in the UK reported they have suffered from depression. LGBTQ+ people are more protected from workplace bullying in the UK, true, but we still face financial discrimination, it’s just more hidden. LGBTQ+ individuals earn on average 16 per cent less than their heterosexual and cisgender peers (almost double the UK’s gender pay gap), and are significantly less likely to be promoted into senior leadership positions.

In many places around the world, we’re still fighting for LGBTQ+ people’s right to even exist. We simply don’t know how many LGBTQ+ people have been executed in the last year because of who they were born to be, or how many hate crimes were committed, as so many go unreported because LGBTQ+ communities can’t trust the police. We used to say “silence = death”, but for millions of LGBTQ+ people globally who live in countries where they face persecution and punishment because of their sexual and gender identities, silence is the only way to survive.

So instead of saying corporations shouldn’t be involved in Pride, instead we should challenge them to become better allies. How much more could we achieve if, instead of a cosmetic rainbow rebrand, these companies became year-round advocates for change? How many lives could be improved through businesses supporting LGBTQ+ employees, customers, and challenging markets to change so they can push the boundaries and help LGBTQ+ activists worldwide step closer to equal rights?

Pride shouldn’t be less commercial, it should be more. Let’s start putting an equitable price on Pride involvement. A rainbow logo isn’t enough – if corporate allies really want to take their place in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, then their LGBTQ+ employees and consumers must identify positively with their brand all year round. So how could a company demonstrate their allyship?