Copenhagen 2021 hosts WorldPride and EuroGames – and you are included!

It’s by being immersed in our lively bar scene that visitors will see why Copenhagen has been voted the best city in the world to be LGBTI+. These are friendly and welcoming cities where equality is simply a way of life. Danes and Swedes are proud of their cities, their countries, and their cultures of openness and acceptance. And this is a long-standing culture; Copenhagen 2021 also marks the seventieth anniversary of the first gender confirmation surgery in the world, which took place in Denmark. It’ll be 88 years since homosexuality was decriminalised, and 32 years since the world’s first civil partnership took place at Copenhagen City Hall, the setting for the main square during Copenhagen 2021.

Away from the Copenhagen 2021 activities and the LGBTI+ scene, you’ll find amazing places to eat, shop and explore. There’s a beguiling charm that hooks you in and makes you want to explore more, and it’s one that’s kept me coming back here since I fell in love with it 15 years ago. Whether you want independent designers and clothes stores, or the latest in Scandinavian design to bring a bit of ‘hygge’ home with you, there are great finds to be had.

Whilst it’s true that the cost of living is higher in Scandinavia, visiting doesn’t need to break the bank. There’s lots of advice online on how to visit Copenhagen and Malmö on a budget, and you can get a decent meal in a restaurant for under €20 and you can find a good bottle of wine in a supermarket for under €8. And the size of the cities mean you don’t need to spend money on public transport.

For a capital city, Copenhagen is compact and remarkably easy to get around; you can walk the city centre from end to end in 30 minutes. It’s famous for its cycling culture and you can get anywhere in the city by bike in fifteen minutes. There’s a 24 hour Metro, and an extensive bus and train network, including across the iconic Øresund Bridge which connects Copenhagen and Malmö’s city centres in under 30 minutes. A ticket from the airport to Copenhagen Central Station costs around €5.

There are hotels for every budget and thousands of apartment rentals. You can find some great hotels at reasonable prices around Vesterbro and close to the harbour and the airport, and you could even stay in some of the beautiful countryside surrounding Copenhagen and Malmö or in one of the neighbouring towns or cities – none of which are more than 30 minutes away by train.

Of course, the shadow of the pandemic looms large over our planning for Copenhagen 2021. We are making various contingency plans and whilst our current expectation is for a full event but with COVID security measures in place, our experience with this year’s Global Pride and Copenhagen Pride gives us the ability to think about how we deliver WorldPride and EuroGames in the safest possible way. And whilst we hope it won’t be necessary, registration fees for our own events are fully refundable should we need to cancel because of the pandemic.

So as the nights draw in and you ponder wonder what next year will bring, consider a visit to Copenhagen and Malmö for WorldPride and EuroGames. We’ll be working hard to deliver an incredible event where #YouAreIncluded – and we don’t want you to miss it.

Copenhagen 2021 takes place from 12-22 August 2021. Visit copenhagen2021.com and connect on social media.

Steve Taylor is Director of Communications for Copenhagen 2021.