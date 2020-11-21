Conversion therapy ban in Florida halted by Trump appointed judges

This fight isn’t over!

It’s been revealed that a federal appeals court in Florida has overturned the banning of conversion therapy in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County.

The U.S. 11th District Court of Appeals in Atlanta made the decision on Friday.

Two of the judges on the case, Britt C Grant and Barbra Logoa defended their ruling, stating that “they understand and appreciate that the therapy is highly controversial […] the First Amendment has no carveout for controversial speech.”

The ordinance in question was created to stop “treating minors with any counseling, practice, or treatment performed with the goal of changing an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project, Amit Paley expressed his concern over the recent ruling, saying: “Conversion therapy is a fraud. No matter how hard you try, you cannot change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

He continued: “This so-called therapy has only ever proven to produce negative mental health outcomes and increase the risk of suicide.”

A total of 20 states and a number of cities in the U.S. have banned conversion therapy.