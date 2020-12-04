Conservative Hungarian politician resigns after being exposed for attending a 25-man sex party

Józef Szájer has sent in his letter of resignation from the European Parliament after attending a 25-man orgy in Brussels last week.

The conservative politician, who is also known for his anti-LGBTQ+ views, was seen fleeing the scene after a “night-time disturbance” was reported.

A recent statement from the public prosecutor’s office describes the arrest saying: “A passer-by reported to the police that he had seen a man fleeing along the gutter; he was able to identify the man. The man’s hands were bloody. It is possible that he may have been injured while feeling.

The release continued: “Narcotics were found in his backpack. The man was unable to produce any identity documents. He was escorted to his place of residence, where he identified himself as S.J.(1961) by means of a diplomatic passport.”

A number of diplomats and a fellow MEP were also present at the sex party.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, large gatherings have been strictly forbidden to curb the passing of COVID-19.

Szájer opened up about the incident on Tuesday, confirming his attendance and apologizing for breaking COVID restrictions.

“After the police asked for my identity – since I did not have ID on me – I declared that I was a MEP,” he said.

“I deeply regret violating the Covid restrictions, it was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to stand for the fine that occurs.

I ask everyone not to extend it to my homeland, or to my political community.”

The Fidesz party, of which Szájer is a senior member, also released a statement acknowledging his decision to resign.

“He made the only right decision. We acknowledge his decision, just as we acknowledge that he has apologized to his family, his political community, and to the voters,” said the delegation.