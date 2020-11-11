Collin Martin responds to his team walking off following homophobic slur

The footballer admitted that walking off of the field was a “big statement.”

Earlier this year, the San Diego Loyal team walked off the field in support of their openly gay teammate Collin Martin after he was subjected to a homophobic slur from an opposing player.

The player in question was later fined and suspended for the slur.

In a Twitter statement, Collin said he was moved by his teammates’ decision to walk off, saying: “Their collective decision to walk off the field in solidarity and forfeit the match speaks volumes of their support for me and what this organisation is standing up to.”

However, in a new interview with The Guardian he has explained that at the time he was “adamant” that the team should continue to play. “Hopefully there’ll be some retribution for the player, but I wanted to play,” he said.

“All my teammates were like, ‘Yeah that’s cool, but if there’s nothing done to the player then we need to make a stand and not play.'”

At the moment the team walked off the field, Collin said he felt “distraught” adding: “I was just embarrassed that my sexuality had anything to do with the outcome of a game or us forfeiting it, so to me it was really a bit too much to handle. And I was just pissed that we had to deal with this!”