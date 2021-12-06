Christian children’s home sues Biden administration over LGBTQ+ protections

The Biden administration is being sued by a religiously affiliated children’s home over child placements with LGBTQ+ families.

Back in May, Biden reinstated an array of protections that were stripped away from the queer community during Trump’s presidency.

One of those protections included the Department of Health and Human Services banning any form of discrimination based on religion, gender identity, marital status and sexual orientation.

Due to the reinstated LGBTQ+ protections, the Holston United Methodist Home for Children filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration in an effort to not rehome children to queer families.

According to a report from Newsweek, the Tennessee-based children’s home submitted the suit on Thursday 2 December.

In the filing, the organisation argued that the discrimination protections prevented the home from practising its “religious freedom.”

“It would substantially burden Holston Home’s exercise of its religious beliefs to knowingly engage in child-placing activities in connection with couples who may be romantically cohabitating but not married, or who are couples of the same biological sex,” the document said.

The conservative children’s home has also brought in the anti-LGBTQ+ group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to represent them in the case.

In a statement to Newsweek, Matt Bowman of the ADF said that the Biden administration’s alleged exclusion of faith-based agencies “harms kids” and the act of religious freedoms.