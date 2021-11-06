Chinese LGBTQ+ advocacy group shuts down amidst growing opposition

A high profile Chinese LGBTQ+ rights group abruptly announced its closure due to growing anti-LGBTQ+ opposition.

According to a report from AP News, the LGBT Rights Advocacy China group revealed that they would be shutting down all activities on their social media channels.

“We are deeply regretful to tell everyone, Queer Advocacy Online will stop all of our work indefinitely,” the group wrote.

Shortly after their post, the organisation closed down their accounts on WeChat and Weibo – another social media platform.

Before their closure, members reported trouble months prior after volunteer lawyers stopped helping the LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

On Friday (5 November), the Ministry of Civil Affairs announced that they handled 3,300 illegal social organisations.

Although it’s unclear if the two are related, the ministry did reveal that around “200 illegal websites and individual social media accounts” not registered with the government were shut down.

Before closing its doors, the LGBT Rights Advocacy China group was an organization that fought for the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens.