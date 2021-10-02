China set to ban video games featuring LGBTQ+ relationships and “unmanly characters”

The Chinese government set to ban all video games that contain LGBTQ+ relationships or “unmanly” characters.

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, the new policy was introduced via an internal memo from Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) – the country’s internet watchdog.

The memo states that any “effeminate” male characters, established queer relationships and characters with “no clear gender” are banned.

“If regulators can’t tell the character’s gender immediately, the setting of the characters could be considered problematic and red flags will be raised,” it said.

The policy also classified video games as a source of education that teaches children “correct” moral values and accurate history.

As a result, games that give players an option to be a good or an evil character have been deemed as not appropriate.

The ban also includes any games that “distort” historical facts or “deliberately provoke controversy” within their plot or gameplay.

The new guidelines come a few weeks after the government announced that minors are only allowed to play online games for three hours a week.