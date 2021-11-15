China opens their first gender clinic for transgender children

After introducing numerous crackdowns on the LGBTQ+ community, China has announced the opening of its first gender clinic.

According to a report from The Global Times, the multidisciplinary clinic is based at the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai.

The facility is set to be filled with an array of departments including psychology, endocrine and genetic metabolic, and urology departments.

The state-backed publication also described the facility as a “bridge between transgender children, parents, doctors and various circles of society.”

In terms of the origins behind the clinic, the hospital revealed that it was created due to a recent case involving a transgender teenager.

At the start of their puberty journey, the anonymous teen began to experience anxiety and depression over their gender identity. Their mental health continued to plummet after they received pushback from their parents.

The family then went to the hospital to get further insight on the topic and to treat the teen’s “increased psychological pressure.”

After going through an evaluation, the doctors confirmed that the teen’s trans identity was valid. They were then put on medication to help stop their menstruation which in turn stabilised their mood and anxiety.

Since the clinic was created LGBTQ+ advocates have praised officials for their trans inclusivity.