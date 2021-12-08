Chile legalises same-sex marriage and adoption in historic move

Chile’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a law that will legalise same-sex couples getting married and adopting children.

On 7 December, both Chile’s Senate and lower house of parliament voted heavily in favour of the bill.

It was partially approved in November before the Senate had to return it for ambiguities to be clarified.

The law has been stalled by Congress since 2017, with same-sex couples being allowed to enter into a civil union since 2015.

“Today is a historic day, our country has approved same-sex marriage, one more step forward in terms of justice, in terms of equality, recognising that love is love,” said Minister of Social Development Karla Rubilar after the vote.

Shortly after its passage to the Senate, the bill was passed in the lower house of parliament by 82 votes to 20 with two abstentions.

It will now be down to current President Sebastian Piñera, who is leaving office in March, to sign it into law – though this is expected to face no obstacles as he has backed the bill.