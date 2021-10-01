Carrie Johnson, who is married to Boris Johnson, will be giving a speech on LGBTQ+ rights at the Conservative Party conference.

Conservatives have hailed the 33-year-old for being “a longstanding ally” to the LGBTQ+ community and she will even be the guest of honour at the conference’s Pride reception.

Elena Bunbury, who is the chairwoman of the LGBT+ Conservatives, praised Johnson for being a “good sport” when it comes to equality.

“Carrie is a longstanding ally, and has always been a good sport to LGBT+ Conservatives,” said the chairwoman. “She even judged our virtual lip-sync last conference. We’re thrilled she’ll be joining us in person this year in Manchester.”

The event will be held in partnership with Stonewall, despite the ongoing disputes over its “diversity champions” scheme which gives employers training on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Liz Truss, the equalities minister, reportedly backed exiting the scheme over concerns about value for money.

News of Johnson’s speech comes as the government once again delays its consultations over banning conversion therapy.

The consultation was announced during the Queen’s Speech in May of this year and has now been delayed from September to late October.

Downing Street said the discussions were fundamental prior to issuing a ban so that it is “proportionate, effective and does not have unintended consequences”.