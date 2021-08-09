Carl Nassib discusses coming out journey for the first time in new interview

Las Vegas Raiders player Carl Nassib has opened up for the first time about life after coming out in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with ESPN, the 28-year-old discussed feeling shocked by the public’s reaction to his announcement.

“I was definitely surprised by the big reaction. It was incredible. I thought nobody would care,” he said.

“But it was such a good feeling to have all that support. I was glad to do my part to help bring visibility and representation to my community.”

However, when it came to his teammate’s reception to his sexuality Nassib said that was the least of his worries.

“I knew it was going to be good. I had zero stress about that. Absolutely no worries about that. Great locker room. Great teammates,” he said.

“I’ve been met with nothing but love and support. It’s been incredible. Football players get a bad rep, but we’re humble, hardworking, accepting people, and this was a great example of that.”

Nassib’s teammate and Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, echoed similar sentiments when ESPN asked him about his reaction.

“His locker is just a few down from mine, and I just want to make sure that he knows that, man, we just want him to play as hard as he can so we can win a Super Bowl. That’s what we’re here to do,” Carr said.