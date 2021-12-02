Canadian MPs unanimously vote to ban LGBTQ+ conversion therapy

Canada’s House of Commons unanimously voted to ban LGBTQ+ conversion therapy in a historic move on 1 December.

After passing through the House, the bill must now be approved by the upper Senate chamber.

Conversion therapy is a practice that seeks to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity and can take many forms.

It has been widely condemned by medical professionals who state it doesn’t work and has harmful effects on those who undergo it.

“It’s an important day to … express yourself and understand yourself the way you are and the way you want to be,” said Justice Minister David Lametti.

The motion was fast-tracked earlier in the week and skipped the routine legislative debate when no MP spoke out against doing so.

The decision to act with such a speed was suggested by Conservative justice critic Rob Moore earlier on the day of the vote, though the measure itself was proposed by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In June, an earlier version of the bill failed to get through the Senate – though this was before Trudeau called an election in September that resulted in him securing a third mandate and his second minority government after winning 160 seats.