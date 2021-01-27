Canadian MP has been ousted following racist and anti-LGBTQ+ remarks

The politician was swiftly removed from his party after “a pattern of destructive behaviour”, which included receiving support from a high-ranking Neo-Nazi figure.

Last week (20 January), Conservative politicians voted to expel eastern Ontario MP Derek Sloan.

The MP was kicked out of the political party following “multiple incidents” that upset the values of the Conservative group.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole actioned Sloan’s departure following a string of controversial events which included racist and homophobic language.

Sloan was officially voted out of the Tory party via secret ballot, on January 20, and removed from the benches as an MP.

In a statement, O’Toole gave reason to why Sloan was dismissed: “The Conservative caucus voted to remove Derek Sloan not because of one specific event, but because of a pattern of destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents and disrespect towards the Conservative team for over a year.

“These actions have been a consistent distraction from our efforts to grow the party and focus on the work we need to do. Events of the past week were simply the last straw and led to our caucus making the decision it did today.”

The “last straw” for many of Sloan’s peers, including O’Toole, was Sloan’s ties to white supremacist and Neo-Nazi Paul Fromm.

The right-wing activist, Fromme, donated $131 to Sloan’s leadership campaign.

According to CBC, Sloan was unaware the donation came from the white supremacist as Fromm used his full name rather than just his surname.