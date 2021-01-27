Canadian MP has been ousted following racist and anti-LGBTQ+ remarks

The politician was swiftly removed from his party after “a pattern of destructive behaviour”, which included receiving support from a high-ranking Neo-Nazi figure.
Last week (20 January), Conservative politicians voted to expel eastern Ontario MP Derek Sloan.
The MP was kicked out of the political party following “multiple incidents” that upset the values of the Conservative group.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole actioned Sloan’s departure following a string of controversial events which included racist and homophobic language.
Sloan was officially voted out of the Tory party via secret ballot, on January 20, and removed from the benches as an MP.
In a statement, O’Toole gave reason to why Sloan was dismissed: “The Conservative caucus voted to remove Derek Sloan not because of one specific event, but because of a pattern of destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents and disrespect towards the Conservative team for over a year.
“These actions have been a consistent distraction from our efforts to grow the party and focus on the work we need to do. Events of the past week were simply the last straw and led to our caucus making the decision it did today.”
The “last straw” for many of Sloan’s peers, including O’Toole, was Sloan’s ties to white supremacist and Neo-Nazi Paul Fromm.
The right-wing activist, Fromme, donated $131 to Sloan’s leadership campaign.
According to CBC, Sloan was unaware the donation came from the white supremacist as Fromm used his full name rather than just his surname.
Sloan’s association with Fromme was deeply troubling with for Conservative party, however the ex-MP insists his dismissal was “misguided”.
“We have much work to do in the next two months,” the disgraced MP said. “The CPC belongs to you – the grassroots of the Party. I encourage you to use your voice, to stand up, and represent true conservative values with this convention.”
The 36 year-old has since forcefully taken to Facebook to establish himself as an independent candidate:
“I look forward to continuing to represent you strongly as I work to now hold not only the Federal Liberal Government to account for their actions, but also the Opposition Conservatives.
“Rest assured that I will continue to be a strong voice for our region in Ottawa.”
Sloan’s exit from the Conservative party has spotlighted a collection of his most controversial comments.
In 2019, the politician boasted about his anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and pro-conversion therapy beliefs.
Speaking against Bill C-6, which criminalises conversion therapy, Sloan was quoted saying: “We know that the vast majority of kids who feel this way will grow out of it”.
Amongst other hateful remarks, Sloan has previously tweeted that “L-G-B-T-Q is a liberal term” and his belief that homosexuality is a “choice”.