Canadian man has leg snapped after confronting homophobic street preachers

Over $50,000 has been raised for a radio host who had his leg snapped after confronting some homophobic street preachers.

In a tweet, he wrote: “I stood up to anti-gay evangelical bullies in the West End this evening, and they purposefully broke my leg for the trouble. I don’t know why I did this. It felt like the right thing to do and no one else would. I’m going to have metal plates in my leg for the rest of my life.”

About his injury, he added: “My leg is super fucked up, and that sucks. But the violent man who did this to me would have done it, or possibly much worse to someone else down the line had he not been arrested tonight. I have prevented harm to someone I will never know, and they won’t know I did it either.”

The attack happened at the Davie and Thurlow streets in the city, which is home to Vancouver’s gay village. The preachers were using a megaphone to shout “anti-gay chants” according to police.

Justin went to confront them, and tried getting them to turn the volume down from their megaphones. When this failed, he went to try and turn the sound off himself before attempting to grab a megaphone.

Justin says at this point, someone jumped on his back, explaining: “He put his right leg behind my left leg and then with me still locked in a Full Nelson, wrenched my body against his leg until my leg snapped. He broke my leg on purpose and threw me to the ground and took his microphone back.”