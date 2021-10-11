California law requires large department stores to create gender-neutral sections

California has become the first state to introduce a law that requires gender-neutral sections in its department stores.

The inclusive AB 1084 bill, which was introduced by Assemblyman Evan Low, was signed into law on Saturday (9 October).

Under the new legislation, retailers with a staff of 500 or more will required to “maintain a gender-neutral section or area.”

There must also be a “reasonable amount” of items available “regardless of whether they have been traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys.”

If stores fail to implement these gender-inclusive sections, retailers will be subjected to fines ranging between $250 and $500.

Shortly after the bill was signed, Low opened up about the importance of the law in a statement to The Los Angles Times.

“Part of it is to make sure if you’re a young girl that you can find a police car, fire truck, a periodic table or a dinosaur,” he explained.

“And then similarly, if you’re a boy, if you’re more artistic and want to play with glitter, why not?