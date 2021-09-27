California bans state funded travel to Ohio due to their anti-LGBTQ+ law

California has announced a ban on state-funded travel to Ohio due to the state’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

The news was announced on Sunday (26 September) by a press release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“Blocking access to life-saving care is wrong. Period,” he said. “Whether it’s denying a prescription for medication that prevents the spread of HIV, refusing to provide gender-affirming care, or undermining a woman’s right to choose, HB 110 unnecessarily puts the health of Americans at risk.”

He went on to say that the ban is in line with Assembly Bill 1887, which was first introduced in 2016 to battle out-of-state anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

“When states discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, the California Department of Justice must act,” he said.

“That’s why — in line with the law — we’re adding Ohio to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list.”

Back in June, a clause was passed in Ohio’s state budget that allowed medical professionals to refuse treatment due to their religious beliefs or personal morals.

The legislation ended up being signed into law a month later by Gov. Mike DeWine.

This sparked pushback from LGBTQ+ activists who expressed concern about queer individuals not getting proper care.