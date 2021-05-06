Caitlyn Jenner reaffirms support for anti-trans sports bill while saying she wants to be “a role model” for trans people

Caitlyn Jenner has doubled down on her views surrounding trans people participating in sports.

The controversial figure continued to ‘oppose biological boys’ in female sports in an interview with Fox News – her first televised interview since announcing her bid for California governor.

Jenner’s comments with TMZ came as conservative lawmakers from around the United States introduced a disturbing number of anti-trans bills, from banning trans children in sports teams and limiting their access to gender-affirming healthcare.

There are more than 234 anti-trans bills under consideration in state legislatures including the Women’s Sport Act, which would ban transgender girls from participating in female-led sports.

“I stick with my statements that I made,” Jenner told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“I think we have to make sure that the integrity of girls’ sports is there, I think that’s extremely important. But there’s more to it than just what I said, because I just said ‘biological boys in sports’ – there’s more to it than that, and I think in the future I will explain more of that.

“For me as a trans woman, I think role models are extremely important for young people. Trans issues, people struggle with big time. Our suicide rate is nine times higher than the general public.

“And for me to be a role model for them, to be out there, I’m running for governor for the state of California – who would have ever thunk that? We’ve never even had a woman governor.”

After Hannity pointed out that Jenner’s alliance with Republican lawmakers instead of the trans community has made people “mad”, she responded: “I move on. I want to be a role model and to be a leader.

“I think the most important thing as a leader that you can do is your compassion, your honesty, and I think that sometimes is very lacking in politics. I want to be an example to all people, not just trans people.”

Equality California, an advocacy group, previously tweeted: “Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a trans governor of California. But Caitlyn Jenner spent years telling the LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump.

“We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her?”