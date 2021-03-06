BYU LGBTQ+ students take a stand for LGBTQ+ rights in iconic demonstration

Come through BYU LGBTQ+ students!

A group of students at Brigham Young University iconically lit up the schools famed Y in rainbow colours.

The demonstration took place for one hour and was done in an effort for LGBTQ+ acceptance, recognition.

About 40 LGBTQ+ students from the student organisation Color The Campus participated in the lighting.

Bradley Talbot, the LGBTQ+ student who organized the demonstration, told Salt Lake Tribune that he wanted to send a message to the school.

“We’re here, and we are part of this institution. We should have a place at the Y.”

Sparks of change and acceptance were seen last month after the university removed a longstanding rule that banned “all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings.”.

But three weeks after LGBTQ+ students celebrated the overdue change, school officials took away any semblance of acceptance, stating that same-sex relationships were “not compatible” with BYU rules and regulations.

“That day felt like a betrayal for a lot of LGBT students. It was traumatic. So this was a day for us to reclaim that and try to turn it into something positive,” Talbot explained.