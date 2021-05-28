Building Communities: How LGBTQ+ creatives are bringing people together

I’m a queer British Bangladeshi Muslim. Growing up in East London, living in some of the most diverse spaces in the UK, I’m used to being surrounded by people. Particularly within diaspora groups, community has been key as immigrant groups find their feet in hostile new environments. I was raised in a community where every adult, regardless of blood relation (or lack thereof), was my Auntie or Uncle. Ramadan was a flurry of colourful, heavily spiced community dinner parties; Eid always began with brunch at the home of one of my closest childhood friends; when there was a loss in the family, or the happy news of a birth or marriage, the porch would become a revolving door of family friends laden with syrupy sweets and ice cream boxes brimming with biryani. That’s not to say that it was perfect by any means. However, things always look better in hindsight.

I’m estranged and have been ever since I turned 18. My situation isn’t unique. Particularly for queer people of immigrant backgrounds, our cultural and religious heritages leave us falling through the cracks in an overwhelmingly white LGBTQ+ landscape. I’m now a 20 year old student at the University of Cambridge in my first year of reading English. Faced with an environment that seems so geared against me, spaces which cater specifically for my needs have been life-changing. More specifically, for me, this has involved being a part of my university’s society for LGBTQ+ students of colour, FUSE. Suddenly, I’ve had access to people with experiences just like myself. The society provides community in terms of club nights, but also provides pastoral care for students and emotional support, as well as fundraising for queer communities across the world.

I also work alongside my degree, freelancing as a journalist in my free time. My first commission was for gal-dem, a magazine for people of colour from marginalised genders. As I’m presented with awe-inspiring opportunities, such as the chance to be featured in this print edition of GAY TIMES, I’m acutely aware of the fact that I’d never have had the chance to do so if it wasn’t for people like the pioneering Liv Little, who identified the lack of representation in the industry and set up gal-dem. For groups that are consistently undermined and excluded, the spaces which cater specifically for us are pivotal in keeping us safe. I believe that journalism is all about telling stories, and want to use my work to continue telling the stories that go ignored so often.

Huss is a gay Egyptian artist. Although not bound by mediums, he mainly performs in installations created alongside audio and visuals to immerse his audience into snapshots of his life. Marginalisation as a result of his ethnic background has also been a major factor in his work. With his sexuality still a taboo in Egyptian culture, and his experiences shaped by his ethnicity, he exists at the intersection of different communities. “Community is important to me because it gave me a chosen family and opened so many doors for me,” he says. “It made me change the way I perceive so much, especially feeling like I did not really belong anywhere for years, even at an early age.”