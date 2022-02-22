Britney Spears signs “record-breaking” deal to write tell-all book

Britney Spears will write and release a tell-all book in what is being called a “record-breaking” deal with publishers Simon & Schuster.

The 40-year-old’s deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million, Page Six reported.

Britney’s memoir is expected to cover her career, personal life and family – likely including the highly controversial conservatorship she was kept in for more than a decade.

Multiple publishers were reportedly bidding for the rights to the Inside Out hitmaker’s story, with an insider stating “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

The news comes after Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, released her memoir – something the singer-songwriter said was done at her “expense”.

After seeing a promotional interview about the memoir in January, Britney said: “She [Jamie Lynn] was never around me much 15 years ago at the time … so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

Although details about Britney’s upcoming release remain scarce, a source told Variety that the book deal is “record-breaking”.

On 12 November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny freed the Toxic singer from the legal restrictions that were first imposed in 2008.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said at the time. “The conservatorship is hereby terminated.”

There were two branches to the arrangement – one which focused on her estate and financial affairs and one that dealt with her as a person.

Shortly after news of Britney’s conservatorship coming to an end broke, #FreeBritney supporters erupted in cheers outside the Los Angeles courtroom.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen?” Britney wrote on Instagram at the time.

A release date for Britney’s memoir is yet to be confirmed.