Britney Spears’ manager quits and claims pop icon wants to retire from industry

Britney Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph has resigned amidst controversy over the singer’s conservatorship.

According to Deadline, Rudolph – who has worked with the pop icon since 1995 (bar a brief period between 2007 and 2008) – wrote a letter on Monday (5 July) to Britney’s co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” he wrote. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

“As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details.

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Rudolph continued to say that he will “always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together,” and wishes Britney “all the health and happiness in the world”. He concluded his letter by stating: “I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

His decision arrives shortly after Britney called for the end of her “abusive” conservatorship, which came to fruition following her breakdown in 2008. Led by her father Jamie Spears, the conservatorship sees him control her estate, finances, career and other aspects of her personal life.

Following numerous campaigns from fans and industry alum to free Britney from her conservatorship, the star made her first public testimony in June, where she made several shocking claims about her father’s restrictions.