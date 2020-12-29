British Neo-Nazi who called for extermination of Jews and gay people jailed for four years

Luke Hunter was jailed for encouraging terrorism against Jews, the LGBTQ+ community and racial minorities.

Luke Hunter, a Neo-Nazi propagandist, has been jailed for four years and two months after admitting to seven charges of promoting terrorism and disseminating material from terrorist publications.

Hunter was sentenced last Wednesday (23 December), after being arrested in October last year.

Searches of his home found a large number of white supremacist texts, military training manuals and guides on surveillance, guerrilla warfare, weapons and explosives. Police also recovered a machete and Nazi memorabilia from his bedroom.

His media devices contained files filled with extreme right-wing content, including the manifestos of previous mass murderers and files from Hunter which police described as “deeply disturbing.”

His social media account on Telegram had over 1,200 followers and was linked to the Neo-Nazi group, the Feuerkrieg Division. It contained posts calling for the “eradication” of Jews and posts idolosing the Admiral Duncan bomber, David Copeland.

Hunter had also disseminated “hundreds of hours of podcasts, multitudes of graphic designs, and dozens of stylised fascist videos” on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Discord.