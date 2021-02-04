Britain’s first openly lesbian MP Maureen Colquhoun has died aged 92

Former Northampton North Labour MP and gender rights campaigner, Maureen Colquhoun, made history as Britain’s first openly lesbian politician.

Maureen Colquhoun served in Parliament as an MP from 1974 to 1979. During this time she became known as a supporter of gender-based protections such as abortion, gender balance, and rights for sex workers.

During Colquhoun’s time as a politician, she was a minority in the political field as there were fewer than 30 female MPs in Parliament.

Shortly after it was revealed the MP was in a relationship with a woman, Colquhoun had difficulty fighting off to deselect her in 1979.

At the time, Colquhoun addressed the situation in a Gay News interview saying her sexuality and identity has “nothing whatever to do with my ability to do my job as an MP”.

During her political career, Colquhoun introduced a range of Bills which advocated for a greater attention to be paid to social issues such as gender equality and women’s rights.