Britain extends pardons to all men convicted under scrapped gay sex laws

Gay and bisexual British men convicted over any consensual same-sex relations under now-abolished laws will be able to have their convictions removed from the public record, the government said on Tuesday.

The announcement extends a programme launched a decade ago that granted pardons to gay men convicted of “buggery”, “gross indecency” and “sodomy”. It will now cover all other convictions related to consensual same-sex sexual activity.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the move was aimed at “righting the wrongs of the past”.

“It is only right that where offences have been abolished, convictions for consensual activity between same-sex partners should be disregarded too,” Patel added in a statement.

Britain has taken a series of steps recently to address past discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, including last year allowing dismissed gay armed forces members to apply to have medals returned.

LGBTQ+ lawmakers and campaigners said extending the pardons policy could help thousands of gay and bi men who have struggled to find jobs during their working lives due to having such convictions.

“It’s very important that the state recognises that as a country we did something that was wholly wrong and inappropriate,” said Michael Cashman, a member of Britain’s upper house of parliament.