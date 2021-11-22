BRIT Awards ditch gendered categories to be “inclusive” of all artists

The 2022 BRIT Awards will not feature gendered categories for the first time to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work”.
The ceremony will launch new awards for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year, as opposed to featuring Male and Female awards.
Tom March, BRIT Chair and Co-President of Polydor Records, said: “It is important that The BRITs continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible.
“It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.”
Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive at BPI and The BRIT Awards, added that these updates will allow for “more engagement and a bigger global platform” for the artists being recognised.
“The BRIT Awards are not just a celebration of British music, they are a reflection of British culture,” he explained. “The changes we are making for the 2022 show should mean more new fans, more engagement and a bigger global platform than ever for our amazing artists.”
In addition to the removal of gendered categories, there will be four new awards added to recognise Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’n’B Act.
According to a spokesperson for The BRIT Awards, the new genres will be celebrated to “demonstrate the diverse cultural melting pot that British music is known for.”
New for #BRITs 2022: Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year – celebrating artists solely for their music, The BRITs have committed to making the show more inclusive (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Y5UfvfZiQi
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) November 22, 2021
Featured artists will also now be included in Song of the Year with Mastercard nominations, a move which eradicates only the lead artists or named collaborators being featured.
Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 BRITs, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama tipped to present The BRITS Are Coming nominations show and the BRITS Red Carpet event.
“It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards,” Mo said of hosting the ceremony. “I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”
The full category list for 2022 will be as follows:
- Artist of the Year with YouTube Music
- Group of the Year
- BRITs Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1
- Best New Artist
- Song of the Year with Mastercard
- Mastercard Album of the Year
- International Artist of the Year
- International Group of the Year
- Alternative/Rock Act
- Pop/R&B Act
- Dance Act
- Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act
The 2022 Brit Awards will take place on 8 February at the O2 Arena.