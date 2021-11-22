BRIT Awards ditch gendered categories to be “inclusive” of all artists

The 2022 BRIT Awards will not feature gendered categories for the first time to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work”.

The ceremony will launch new awards for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year, as opposed to featuring Male and Female awards.

Tom March, BRIT Chair and Co-President of Polydor Records, said: “It is important that The BRITs continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible.

“It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.”

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive at BPI and The BRIT Awards, added that these updates will allow for “more engagement and a bigger global platform” for the artists being recognised.

“The BRIT Awards are not just a celebration of British music, they are a reflection of British culture,” he explained. “The changes we are making for the 2022 show should mean more new fans, more engagement and a bigger global platform than ever for our amazing artists.”

In addition to the removal of gendered categories, there will be four new awards added to recognise Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’n’B Act.

According to a spokesperson for The BRIT Awards, the new genres will be celebrated to “demonstrate the diverse cultural melting pot that British music is known for.”