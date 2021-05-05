Brighton Pride has been cancelled for the second year in a row

Brighton Pride has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to concerns around COVID.

In a statement, organisers noted the success of the vaccine rollout in the UK but said “the many uncertainties that need to be resolved to safely deliver mass gatherings and the complexities of organising multiple Pride events across our city are impossible to achieve in the time we have.”

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton Pride, called the cancellation ‘devastating’ because of the impact it will have on local businesses, charities and community groups who “rely” on the fundraising from Pride weekend.

Nick Hibberd, Brighton & Hove City Council’s Executive Director for Economy, Environment & Culture, added: “We’re very sorry that the in-person Pride events need to be cancelled again this year.

“They are very important community events in our city’s cultural calendar promoting LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion and will be much missed.”

According to their statement, ticket holders can roll over their tickets to 2022 to secure their place “and insure against any price increases,” donate the face value of their ticket to the Brighton Rainbow Fund or apply for a refund.

Although the event has been cancelled, Brighton Pride will continue their plans for “smaller in-person satellite pop up community and cultural events” throughout the summer and autumn incoordination with COVID guidelines.

“As ever, a huge thank you to all of you for your support, patience and positivity,” the statement continued. “We’re so, truly sorry that we won’t be able to come together this year but, rest assured, we will be back stronger and better in 2022!”

